Kentuckians are rallying together to collect supplies and donations for the survivors of one of the worst flooding events in state history.

Communities were left ravaged following the intense rainfall that swept through and flooded eastern Kentucky last week. At least 35 were reported dead as of Monday afternoon and hundreds more are still unaccounted for.

The recovery process is underway, but more adverse weather is expected in the region this week.

Related Story 35 confirmed dead in flooding as rain returns to eastern Kentucky

Here’s how you can help from Louisville:

Donate supplies

Several businesses and organizations have set up their own supply drives and will deliver them to eastern Kentucky communities over the next several days and weeks. Please note some locations are only accepting specific supplies. If you’re unsure what to donate, contact the hosting organization before delivering goods.

Suggested donations include bottled water, toiletries, first aid supplies, non-perishable food, clothes (all sizes), diapers, baby formula, gas cards, dog and cat food, tools (hammers, pry bars, utility knives, etc.), work gloves, rubber boots, cleaning supplies, buckets, shovels, N-95 masks or respirators and garbage bags.

Queer Kentucky and Southerly – accepting donations through Tuesday, August 2. Drop off at the following locations:

Old Louisville Coffee Co-Op, 316 W Ormsby Ave.

Rainbow Blossom – Middletown, 12232 Shelbyville Rd.

502 Power Yoga – Highlands, 2210 Dundee Rd. #203

Sister Bean’s Coffee House, 5225 New Cut Rd.

Veteran’s Club – accepting donations until 8 p.m. on Monday, August 1 at 4218 Shelbyville Rd.

Kroger – only accepting personal hygiene items and cleaning supplies. Drop off at:

9080 Taylorsville Rd.

4915 Dixie Hwy.

M.A.R’s Custom Upholstery – accepting donations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 12. Call 502-807-8479, drop off at 301 ½ New Venture Drive.

Democratic Senate Candidate Charles Booker – only accepting bottled water, cleaning supplies, diapers, baby formula and first aid until 5 p.m. on Monday, August 1. Drop off at 600 E. Main St.

Four Pegs Smokehouse – accepting donations through Wednesday, August 3. Call 502-634-1447, drop off at 1053 Goss Ave.

Six Forks Burger Company – accepting donations through Wednesday, August 3. Call 502-565-9750, drop off at 1039 Ash St.

Jefferson County Public Schools and Jefferson County Teachers Association – only accepting gift cards to Lowe’s, Walmart and Visa or MasterCard gift cards. Drop off at 1941 Bishop Lane, Suite 300, email emilie.blanton@gmail.com.

Letcher County Flood Relief Amazon list

If you know of another supply drive happening in Louisville, contact jdemers@kycir.org to be added to the list.

Donate to relief funds

Team Eastern Kentucky Relief Fund

The Appalachian Crisis Aid Fund

EKY Mutual Aid Fund

American Red Cross (You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.)

East Kentucky Dream Center

Christian Appalachian Project

Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber fundraiser

Save the Children Emergency Fund

All Hands and Hearts

UKY Student Basic Needs and Persistence Fund (for college students affected by flooding)

GoFundMe (These are verified pages only. Use your best judgment when contributing to private online fundraisers.)

This post may be updated.