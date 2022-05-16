Families in Jefferson County Public Schools can now register for the summer learning camps JCPS will host at schools and community sites throughout the district.

The free camps, called Backpack League, will offer extra instruction in reading and math, as well as enrichment activities like coding and arts and crafts. Teachers will use a special curriculum usually reserved for students who get into gifted and talented programs.

Backpack League runs weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting June 15th and running through July 15th. Transportation is provided.

JCPS sent registration details to families by email. They can also register here.

JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio has said that expanded summer learning is one way the district is trying to make up for learning students may have missed out on during the pandemic.

Last year the district increased its summer learning six-fold from prior years, but faced challenges in registering the students they said would have benefited the most.

Much of the funding for summer learning comes from the hundreds of millions in pandemic relief funds JCPS received from the federal government.