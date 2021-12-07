The Humana Foundation has named Tiffany Benjamin as its new CEO.

Benjamin comes to the foundation from Eli Lilly and Company. There, she served as the president of the Lilly Foundation and a senior director. In those roles, her responsibilities included corporate social responsibility and global philanthropy.

The former CEO, Walter Woods, stepped down from the position in late June.

Related Story Humana Foundation’s CEO Steps Down

Members of the foundation’s board of directors expressed their approval of Benjamin in a press release.

“She brings a strong sense of purpose and deep strategic perspective to engaging our communities and accelerating best health outcomes for all,” Bruce D. Broussard, president and CEO of Humana, and chairman of the Humana Foundation board of directors, said.

In the role, Benjamin’s work will focus on “new ways to co-create healthy communities, sustain advances in health outcomes, and eliminate unjust differences in health and health care, in particular among the vulnerable senior population.”

“I’m honored to join The Humana Foundation and raise its focus on health equity, especially at such a pivotal time in our country,” Benjamin said in the press release.

Her official start date is January 3.