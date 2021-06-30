Walter Woods stepped down from his role as CEO of the Humana Foundation on Wednesday.

Humana spokesperson Leslie Clements said he’ll work to tackle the wealth gap in his next role. However, it’s unclear if that position will be with Humana.

“Walter wishes to pursue his passion around addressing financial inequities,” Clements said.

Woods led the foundation for more than three years. Most recently, he shepherded its $50 million coronavirus relief and recovery effort, investing in organizations and initiatives that:

Provided immediate support, relief and aid to early pandemic frontline response efforts.

Aimed to bolster mental health resources and food access across individual communities.

Woods will serve as an advisor to the foundation through the end of the year.