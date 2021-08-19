Humana will soon require some employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The health insurance giant announced on Thursday that all associates and contractors who work outside of their homes must get the shot once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approves a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement to WFPL, a Humana spokesperson said the policy is a response to the ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

“We have access to highly effective vaccines that are scientifically proven to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection and the risk of hospitalization or death among those who are infected,” the statement read. “We know a vaccinated workforce will help reduce the spread of the virus, maintain healthy work environments, and ultimately help us deliver on our commitment to human care.”

Humana employs more than 12,000 people in Louisville and is one of Kentucky’s most financially-successful businesses. The mandate applies to people who work within Humana facilities, interact directly with members and patients, or attend in-person meetings or training.

All three COVID-19 vaccine brands currently being administered in the United States have emergency use authorizations. Full approval is expected within the next month.

Humana employees will have 60 days from that date to get vaccinated. The company joins other major local employers like Norton Healthcare and Baptist Health in implementing a mandate.