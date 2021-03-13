They stood in the square rebranded after her killing and demanded justice for Breonna Taylor.

Family members, lawyers, activists and supporters filled Jefferson Square Park — also known as Breonna Square or Injustice Square — to say they still want the police officers who shot and killed Taylor to be held accountable.

It’s Saturday March 13, one year after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by @LMPD in Louisville, Kentucky. This is the view from Jefferson Square Park, the heart of downtown and the epicenter of racial justice protests. pic.twitter.com/F8SEHiyFTR — Ryan Van Velzer (@RyanVanVelzer) March 13, 2021

Taylor died one year ago, shot by Louisville Metro Police who forced their way into her apartment after midnight. They sought evidence against a narcotics suspect Taylor previously dated, but investigators subsequently found no drugs or cash in her home.

When they broke down Taylor’s door shortly before 1 a.m., her boyfriend Kenneth Walker fired once, thinking they were intruders. Police fired back 32 times, striking Taylor repeatedly and killing her in her hallway.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron led an investigation into Taylor’s killing last year. A grand jury later indicted just one of the officers involved in the raid that ended in Taylor’s death.

Three officers were fired for their actions related to the case. One, Brett Hankison, was indicted for wanton endangerment of Taylor’s neighbors. None were charged for killing her. All three officers are appealing to be reinstated.

At the rally early Saturday afternoon, lawyers, activists and other community leaders called for more accountability.

@HannahDrake628 says every day is March 13th for Tamika Palmer (Taylor’s mom), so everyday will be March 13th for her. Now performing a spoken word poem, in a #NoMoreNoKnocks sweatshirt. — Eleanor Klibanoff (@eklib) March 13, 2021

The FBI continues to investigate the shooting and circumstances surrounding it. On Friday, state Rep. Attica Scott and other lawmakers called on the new U.S. Attorney General, Merrick Garland, to investigate as well.

Taylor’s boyfriend Walker, who acknowledged he does not often speak publicly, took the microphone to address the gathered crowd. Earlier this week, a judge permanently dismissed charges he faced, of first-degree assault and attempted murder of a police officer.

“I say that’s a nice start, but that’s not where we finish,” Walker said. “We gotta keep going.”