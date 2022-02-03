Louisville remains under an ice storm warning until 7 a.m. Friday.

However, the transition to freezing rain has been delayed some with a new predicted start time.

“By about 2:00 to 2:30 today we will transition over to freezing rain and when that does, you’ll first see it in the trees and then power lines, some of the bridges and the overpasses,” John Gordon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said. “And then it will eventually get to the untreated or secondary roads by the rush hour.”

Gordon said that anywhere from a quarter of an inch of ice to half of an inch of ice could fall over the Louisville area.

Louisville Metro Public Works has already treated some roads and has crews prepared to work to continue to mitigate poor road conditions.

“We will be working all through the night and into tomorrow depending on the weather,” Metro Public Works director Vanessa Burns said.

Another large concern: power outages. Tree limbs snapping under ice and falling could cause downed power lines.

LG&E officials said that they have crews waiting and ready to respond to reported outages as they occur.

The freezing rain is expected to transition into sleet and snow overnight Thursday, with precipitation stopping early Friday morning.

Temperatures will be low Friday, with a nighttime low in the single digits. Gordon said that the ice that does accumulate could take a while to melt.

Due to the cold temperatures, Operation White Flag, which offers those in need of shelter a warm place to stay during extreme cold, is in effect. People seeking shelter can go to the participating locations—Wayside Christian Mission, Salvation Army Center of Hope and St. Vincent de Paul—and stay as long as the white flags are flown outside.

Several Louisville Metro offices have been closed due to the weather, as have many school buildings, public libraries and park facilities.

The Louisville Metro Police Department announced they will only be responding to vehicle accidents where someone has been injured or there’s an obstruction to the road.

Public safety officials are urging residents to stay home and travel with extreme caution, if necessary.