Louisville concert series Waterfront Wednesday turns 20 this year! This week on “In Conversation,” we’ll find out how WFPK is planning to celebrate the big anniversary, and share some memorable moments from the waterfront.

Have you gotten into the Wordle craze and wondered whether it’s good for you? Rick Howlett asks an expert on brain health.

We also revisit a conversation with visitors from the latest Festival of Faiths, about the intersection of racial justice and religion.

This week is our Spring membership drive. Your support makes everything we do possible, including “In Conversation.” Become a sustaining member at wfpl.org/support.

There’s a lot going on in Louisville, and WFPL’s “In Conversation” with Rick Howlett gives people a platform to talk — both to each other, and with the larger community — about the biggest issues facing our city, state and region. Live at 11 a.m. every Friday on 89.3 WFPL. Call 502-814-TALK to join the conversation.

Miss the show? Listen here as a weekly podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support In Conversation