This week on “In Conversation,” we’re highlighting some recent episodes that stuck with us:

We all get bombarded with attention-grabbing headlines when big news stories break. But on “In Conversation,” we take a full hour every week to really talk about something important, and to listen to each other. We open our phone lines so you can make your voice heard, and get answers you need about things that affect you.

Your support is what allows us to take this deeper look at issues that matter in our community. Join us Friday morning at 11 to revisit these highlights, and call 502-814-6565 or click here to invest in future conversations.