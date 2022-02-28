The German educational system has the daunting task of teaching about the Holocaust and the rise of the Nazi Party. Can their approach inform how schools in the U.S. teach about atrocities in our own country’s past?

On this week’s “In Conversation,” we talk about the difficulties of teaching about race in America, particularly with current legislative attempts to limit curriculum about race in the public school system.

Our panel includes WFPL’s Jess Clark and Stephanie Wolf, who created the documentary “A Critical Moment,” and Professor Jamel K. Donner, Associate Professor of Education with The Center for Racial & Social Justice at William & Mary.

