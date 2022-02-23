Your credit score doesn’t determine your worth—but it can greatly affect your access and opportunities. And if money management isn’t something you learned about as a kid, it’s hard to figure out how to catch up.

This week on “In Conversation” we discuss personal finance and financial literacy. Do you need a budget, and how do you tackle making one? Which debts should you pay off first? And how can you take what you make now and use it to plan for a more financially secure future?

Join us Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org.

