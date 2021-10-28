When news spread across the city that 16-year-old Tyree Smith was shot and killed in a random shooting while waiting for his school bus, the reality of gun violence shook the city.

Almost daily, it feels as if the Louisville community wakes up or goes to sleep hearing about a new violent crime. And we’re not alone. Gun violence sweeps through all parts of the country.

Hearing so much about violence itself, it’s easy to forget that there are activists, community members and organizations actively working to reduce it.

This week on “In Conversation,” host Rick Howlett talks to people who take different approaches to curb violence, and address the root causes of it.

Our guests include Christopher 2X, Executive Director of the non-profit organization Game Changers, Paul Callanan, Assistant Director at Louisville’s Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods, and Jen Pauliukonis, Director of Policy and Programming at the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence.

Join us Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org. What do you think contributes to gun violence in our community, and what are your ideas for stopping it? Share your questions and thoughts at 502-814-TALK.

There’s a lot going on in Louisville, and WFPL’s “In Conversation” with Rick Howlett gives people a platform to talk — both to each other, and with the larger community — about the biggest issues facing our city, state and region. Live at 11 a.m. every Friday on 89.3 WFPL. Call 502-814-TALK to join the conversation.

Miss the show? Listen here as a weekly podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support In Conversation