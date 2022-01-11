bell hooks was a widely regarded author, activist, and academic who explored the intersection of sexism and racism in American society. She was also a Kentucky native, with deep roots in the state. hooks died at the age of 69 last month in Berea, Kentucky.

On this week’s “In Conversation,” host Rick Howlett talks with friends and colleagues of bell hooks, and Kentucky poet laureate Crystal Wilkinson reflects on hooks’ influence, her legacy, and their friendship.

