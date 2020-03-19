Listen to the episode:



Businesses and local economies are feeling the burn of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Churchill Downs announced it would delay the Kentucky Derby for the first time in 75 years. The race has an impact of some $400 million on the local economy. Louisville tourism officials announced last week that the city has lost $57.6 million from canceled events in the coming weeks, and Governor Andy Beshear’s order for restaurants and bars to stop in-person service has led some businesses to lay off employees and change operations.

In a special Wednesday edition of In Conversation, we discussed the economic impact of the coronavirus and what officials expect going forward. Our guests were:

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer

Greater Louisville, Inc. Senior Vice President of Regional Economic Growth Deana Epperly Karem

U of L Peace Hospital Behavioral Health Outreach Coordinator Greg Oerther

Murray State University Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development Director Chris Wooldridge

