Watch out, bourbon and horse racing, the auto industry is catching up to be one of the things Kentucky is most known for.

More than 500 automotive-related companies reside in Kentucky. And Gov. Andy Beshear announced last month that Ford Motor Company selected Glendale for a $5.8 billion project to build two battery plants, which are expected to create 5,000 jobs.

This week on “In Conversation” with host Rick Howlett, we discuss cars, car parts, supply chain problems, and what all this means for economic development and jobs in Kentucky. And we’ll look at how Kentucky’s auto industry compares to that of other states.

Auto fun fact: the average car is made up of 30,000 parts — a few more buttons and cranks than the Ford Model T.

