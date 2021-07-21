It’s summertime and the livin’ is easy. At least if you have good books to read, gardening to do, and social media fights to get into.

This week, we’ll listen to a few “In Conversation” discussions from earlier this year. Two Louisville librarians will share recommended summer reads for both adults and children. A panel of gardeners will give advice on potting and planting. And First Amendment experts will talk about the interplay between free speech rights and social media.

Join us Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org to listen for a second (or first) time about books, gardening, and social media.

There’s a lot going on in Louisville, and WFPL’s “In Conversation” with Rick Howlett gives people a platform to talk — both to each other, and with the larger community — about the biggest issues facing our city, state and region. Live at 11 a.m. every Friday on 89.3 WFPL. Call 502-814-TALK to join the conversation.

Miss the show? Listen here as a weekly podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support In Conversation