Policing and police reform have had a particularly bright spotlight on them in recent years, and the Louisville Metro Police Department has gotten more than its share of attention.

At one point, Louisville aspired to “model city” status when it came to policing. Five years later, the killing of Breonna Taylor and then David McAtee stamped out that hope, as the relationship between LMPD and Louisville’s Black communities became even more fractured.

A new season of Louisville Public Media’s podcast, “Dig,” explores that. In a joint KyCIR/Newsy investigation, insiders and documents reveal the systemic barriers and choices made by city leaders and LMPD that led to its failure to meaningfully change.

This week on “In Conversation” host Rick Howlett talks with those who made the podcast and who are a part of what “Dig” explores.

