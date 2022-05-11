Primary Election Day is May 17th, with early in-person voting taking place May 12-14. Louisville will decide who its mayoral candidates will be in the fall, and Kentucky has key congressional races up for grabs.

On this week’s “In Conversation,” state and local journalists join host Rick Howlett in a live voter guide, to sort out the people and positions you’ll be voting on.

Listen Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org, and call 502-814-TALK (8255) with your questions.

There’s a lot going on in Louisville, and WFPL’s “In Conversation” with Rick Howlett gives people a platform to talk — both to each other, and with the larger community — about the biggest issues facing our city, state and region. Live at 11 a.m. every Friday on 89.3 WFPL. Call 502-814-TALK to join the conversation.

