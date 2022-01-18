Many big-ticket items are under consideration during this session of the Kentucky General Assembly: the budget, redistricting, education bills, abortion, laws regarding criminal justice, the legalizing of medical cannabis, and more.

On this week’s “In Conversation,” host Rick Howlett will talk to reporters Ryland Barton, Jess Clark and Becca Schimmel, along with Dee Pregliasco with the League of Women Voters of Kentucky, to examine and explain the proposed bills and laws, and discuss their possible implications.

Join us Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org.

There’s a lot going on in Louisville, and WFPL’s “In Conversation” with Rick Howlett gives people a platform to talk — both to each other, and with the larger community — about the biggest issues facing our city, state and region. Live at 11 a.m. every Friday on 89.3 WFPL. Call 502-814-TALK to join the conversation.

Miss the show? Listen here as a weekly podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support In Conversation