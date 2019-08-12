Former University of Louisville board of trustees chairman David Grissom said in a deposition that the money to pay strippers who danced for and had sex with basketball recruits and players came from a university of trustee.

Grissom made the statements under oath in the deposition last month, as first reported by WDRB. In the video obtained by the television station, Grissom said former U of L President James Ramsey had told him the source of the money.

“He told me that a member of his board was the cash source for paying off the strippers in the stripper incident. And he never disclosed that to his full board,” Grissom said.

In the video, Grissom refused to provide the name of the trustee several times, before eventually saying that Ramsey did not identify the person.

The scandal dates back to 2015. That’s when self-described madam Katina Powell alleged a former U of L staffer paid her more than $10,000 between 2010 and 2014 to provide escorts for basketball recruits and players. A criminal investigation wasn’t able to determine the source of the money.

Ramsey’s lawyer called the story “ridiculous” on Monday.