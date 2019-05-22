After Alabama passed one of the most restrictive anti-abortion laws in the country last week, abortion rights advocates in Kentucky and around the country are rallying in protest.

Outside the steps of the Federal Courthouse in Louisville on Tuesday, women dressed as handmaids could be seen in their bright red outfits. Protesters held signs that read, “Keep Your Rosaries Off My Ovaries” and “Our rights aren’t up for grabs and neither are we.”

Tuesday’s protest was organized by Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, and the group Indivisible Kentucky.

Jewél Jackson

Speaking before the crowd of supporters, Planned Parenthood’s Tamara Weaver said restrictive abortion laws are harmful to the health of many people.

“When you restrict access to abortion, you are going to push people further to the margins,” she said. “They are going to seek unsafe services.”

Standing next to his daughter, State Rep. Charles Booker, a Democrat from Louisville, said he was participating not only as a state representative but also as a parent.

“I’m here on behalf of my daughter, my family, this entire commonwealth, and all the people at the 43rd district that I represent,” he said. “That men and women from every corner know that all of our lives matter, that humanity is worth fighting for, and that women deserve to have their own voice.”

Jewél Jackson

The rally also included a die-in to commemorate the women who have died from unsafe abortions or not having access to reproductive care.

The protest coincided with state primary elections, and speakers urged the crowd to get out and vote for a leader that aligned with their personal views.

“As you leave today, I want you to think about what you’re going to do to make sure people have access to vote not just today but also in November,” said Sharon Flecker, of Indivisible Kentucky.

“I want you to know that the work starts here but doesn’t stop here and it’s going to get harder as we move into general elections and as we move into 2020. We are a state that’s on the front lines.”

Another rally is expected to take place this Friday, May 24, at Louisville Metro Hall.