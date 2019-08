There are more than 136 unique menu items served at 82 different booths, but even the spreadsheet of vendors provided by the fair is incomplete. Still, it gives you a pretty good idea of just how much there is to eat at the fair.

One Philly cheesesteak doughnut burger and thousands of calories later, WFPL’s Ryan Van Velzer and Lisa Gillespie identified the perfect state fair food. Listen to the journey in the player above.