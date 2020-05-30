Police in riot gear set off tear gas and flashbangs as they faced off with protesters during a second night of protests in downtown Louisville.

The protest was again centered around Jefferson and Sixth streets, near Metro Hall, LMPD headquarters, the jail and the Hall of Justice. Last night, the block was the center of a largely peaceful protest until gunfire broke out before 11:30 p.m. and seven people were shot.

Tonight, early in the evening, protesters pulled down American and Louisville flags and lit the American flag on fire before spray-painting it black.

As the sunset around 9 p.m. Friday, protesters broke out a window at the Hall of Justice and a small fire was lit inside the window.

Kentucky State Police troopers were stationed throughout downtown Friday evening as Louisville officials braced for a second night of protests related to the death of Breonna Taylor.

An LMPD quick response team moved into the area around the Hall of Justice around 9:30 p.m. and deployed tear gas to push protesters out of the area. By 10:30 p.m., protesters were using trash cans lit on fire to form barricades in the roads and had begun breaking out windows at downtown businesses, including T-Mobile and a Subway sandwich shop.

During a press briefing, LMPD spokesperson Jessie Halladay said they were not aware of any shots fired or significant injuries. She said the crowd appeared to be escalating, not de-escalating.

This story will be updated.