Louisville chorus VOICES of Kentuckiana hasn’t been onstage in more than a year, which makes the virtual cabaret it’s presenting Saturday all that more special for the ensemble.

“It feels good to make music together again, even in small groups,” artistic and managing director Amanda Boyd said.

The Saturday-evening cabaret, called “Hindsight 2020,” is “looking back over 2020 and kind of reflecting on all that we have been through in the last year,” Boyd said.

It showcases members of the LGBTQA chorus singing songs that tap into all that Louisville has been grappling with, including police brutality and racism, and the pandemic.

Boyd said they’ll also perform some light-hearted pieces, like a parody inspired by Disney’s “Hercules” called “I Can Social Distance.”

“Music is a universal language that provides lots of healing, but so is laughter,” she said. “So we wanted to provide a little laughter too.”

Many of the acts in the show are solo or small group works, recorded while social distancing or among groups that had already been vaccinated, she added.

A pre-party features performances from local drag stars and a cocktail how-to from a mixologist.