Indiana police shot and injured a man they suspected in connection with a double homicide and hostage situation Monday morning in New Albany.

The suspect, who police have not identified, is in custody and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said.

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said in a statement that officers responded just after 10 a.m. to the Circle K at Beechwood Avenue and Grant Line Road on a report of a shooting.

There, Bailey said, police found a man and a woman both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers with the NAPD, Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and ISP pursued the suspect, who fled in a red SUV before abandoning it near Kamer Miller Road.

Bailey said the man then took a woman hostage at gunpoint at the nearby Onion Restaurant and Teahouse.

Huls, with ISP, said the woman either escaped or was pushed from the suspect’s car and was later hospitalized with minor injuries. He said the suspect then started driving toward officers.

Huls said officers with NAPD and Floyd County Sheriff’s Department shot at the suspect. An investigation to determine which officer, or officers, struck the man is ongoing.

“After an initial review of the incident, it appears all officers at the scene of the officer-involved shooting followed policy and acted appropriately,” Police Chief Bailey said in the statement.

NAPD and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the gas station homicides, and ISP is handling the investigation into the suspect’s injury at the hands of police.

Police have not yet identified victims.