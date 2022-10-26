Two people have been identified as suspects in the death of a 5-year-old child whose body was found in a suitcase in Southern Indiana six months ago.

According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls, the child has been identified as Cairo Jordan, from Atlanta.

Huls said the Washington County Circuit Court issued two felony arrest warrants for Dawn Coleman and Dejaune Anderson, Jordan’s mother, on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice. An additional arrest warrant charging Anderson with murder was issued Tuesday.

According to Huls, Coleman was found and arrested in San Francisco on Oct. 19. Huls said she will be transported to Indiana within the next 30 days.

Anderson has yet to be arrested.

“Dejaune Anderson is last known to be in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles, California,” Huls said. “At this time her whereabouts are unknown.”

Huls said neither Coleman or Anderson appeared to be permanent residents of Southern Indiana or surrounding areas and may have been just passing through.

According to the probable cause affidavit for Coleman, Anderson was arrested for robbery in Louisville on March 31 and held in Metro Correction until “on or about April 11.”

Investigators identified Coleman and Anderson as suspects using fingerprints found on trash bags inside the suitcase.

“No crime scene evidence technologies were spared in this case, in this investigation by the Indiana State Police, including those available only through federal and outside agencies,” Huls said.

The affidavit highlights social media posts from both Coleman and Anderson as further evidence.

Local mushroom hunters found Jordan’s body in a suitcase in a wooded area of Washington County in April. An autopsy found Jordan’s cause of death to be an “electrolyte imbalance” caused by “viral gastroenteritis.”

Huls said Jordan’s family has been notified of his death. He was not sure if they had plans to request Jordan’s body be moved from its burial place in Indiana.

“Nothing is going to change the fact that Cario’s not with us, but we’re very thankful for the information that we do have,” Huls said.

The investigation and search for Anderson are ongoing. The tip lines for the investigation remain open for people to call.