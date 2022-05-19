Indiana State Police say a stranded motorist was the first to open fire at an officer in a deadly shooting on Monday.

A vehicle driven by 31-year-old Justin Moore, of Owensboro, was stalled on a highway in Harrison County after running out of gas, around 9:30 p.m. The latest release says Palmyra Police Reserve Officer Zachary Holly arrived to assist and asked Moore to place a knife he was carrying inside his vehicle.

Investigators say Moore retrieved a shotgun from his SUV and opened fire at Holly. His second shot fatally struck 24-year-old Jacob McClanahan, a volunteer firefighter from Corydon. ISP described McClanahan as a “Good Samaritan” who had pulled over to help Moore.

Officer Holly then returned fire and killed Moore. Holly was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Coroners performed autopsies on Moore and McClanahan Wednesday.

Police have not determined why Moore was traveling through the area. The shooting is still under investigation.