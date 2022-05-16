The Indiana Supreme Court has temporarily suspended Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell pending a criminal case against her.

According to court documents, in mid-April Bell allegedly struck her ex-husband in front of two children under 16 years old. She now faces a charge of domestic battery in the presence of minors — a low-level felony that carries a possible penalty of six months to two-and-a-half years in prison.

At the initial hearing last week, Bell pleaded not guilty and was released from custody without having to post bond. Bell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bell was elected to serve as Crawford County circuit court judge in 2016. She’s on paid leave pending the result of her case. State records show her salary last year exceeded $157,000.

Bell initially sought re-election to the position but announced her withdrawal from Indiana’s primary last month.

The state’s high court previously suspended Bell for 30 days in 2019 for her role in an Indianapolis altercation during which two other judges were shot and injured.

Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane has been named the special prosecutor in the case. Her next hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on July 8 at the Dubois Circuit Court.

Aprile Rickert contributed to this report.