Indiana’s COVID-19 cases are again on the rise, after a dip in numbers earlier this week.

The Indiana Department of Health reported Friday 17,084 new cases, with a seven-day positivity rate for all tests of 32.3%.

It’s the third time in less than two weeks the state has topped 17,000 cases. Just a few days earlier the state had reported just over 5,000 daily cases.

Southern Indiana is also seeing a new high, with 864 cases reported between Clark and Floyd counties. Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said although there’s still a lot of community activity, he thinks the reason for at least part of the influx of cases in Southern Indiana is testing availability.

Earlier this month, the state limited rapid testing at sites like county health departments, although they’ve recently gotten new supplies.

“Obviously we all want our numbers to go down, but being able to provide tests to our citizens is helpful,” he said. “It allows them access to some of the implant treatments earlier, it allows them to know they’re positive and take … precautions so they’re not infecting other people.”

Yazel added that having that testing availability will hopefully mean Clark County will follow other parts of the state where omicron hit sooner, but is starting to trend down.

The state reported 108 new deaths, none in Clark or Floyd counties.

Hospitals are still feeling the effects of the omicron surge over the past month. Around a third of Indiana hospital beds are taken by a COVID patient. Only 11% of the state’s ICU beds are open. Almost 70% of the state’s ventilators are available.

Just over half of the state’s residents have been fully vaccinated, with a quarter having received a booster shot.

Around 8% of those fully vaccinated have tested positive for COVID, with less than one percent being hospitalized.

To find information on vaccines or testing, visit www.ourshot.in.gov.