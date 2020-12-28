Kentucky school districts have had their internet access restored after a Christmas Day bombing in Nashville knocked out networks across the region.

The explosion damaged an AT&T building causing widespread service outages across the region including in Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky and Indiana.

The network was down this weekend for nearly 60 Kentucky school districts, along with the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) offices in Frankfort, according to KDE spokeswoman Toni Konz Tatman.

“This appears to be concentrated basically in central Kentucky and far western Kentucky,” she said. “Though it did reach Anchorage Independent up in Louisville.”

The outage also impacted the Kentucky School For The Blind in Louisville and Louisville’s Free Public Library.

By Monday morning, Tatman said, AT&T had restored service to all school districts and KDE sites. Network services at the Louisville Free Public Library have also been restored.

Tatman said the impact of the outages was limited because students are out of school for the winter break, along with most staff. Additionally, she said most KDE services are stored “in the cloud.”

“Most of our educational technology services are in the cloud, and there are a variety of paths to get to those services,” she said.

Tatman said the department is not aware of any data lost due to the outage or lingering issues.