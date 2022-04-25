The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a man incarcerated at the Clark County jail died by suicide Friday.

Clark County Chief Deputy Scottie Maples confirmed staff found the 32-year-old man, who they have not identified, unresponsive around 4:30 p.m. Friday as they were delivering dinner.

Staff began first aid before the man was taken to Clark Memorial Health where he was pronounced dead.

Maples said the man died by asphyxiation with a jumpsuit and had been in a cell by himself. He had not spoken of suicide and was not on suicide watch, which would have meant physical checks every 15 minutes.

There is a camera in the cell, but for privacy it does not have a view of the toilet and sink area. That is where jail officials found the man unresponsive.

As of Monday, there were 607 people incarcerated at the jail. There have been no other deaths there this year.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation.