In 2016, KyCIR joined ProPublica and other newsrooms around the country in Electionland, an effort to bring attention to voting problems.

For Tuesday’s midterms, we’re at it again — and we need your help.

Already, Electionland has reported vulnerabilities in the computer servers that power Kentucky’s online voter registration. They also discovered that Fayette County’s electronic voting machines don’t allow voters to verify their choices with a separate paper printout.

We want to investigate any barriers that might arise on Election Day and hold accountable the agencies responsible for safeguarding our election systems. We cannot do this without you.

If you see something, tell us. Here’s how:

SMS: Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).

Once you sign up, you’ll be able to let us know if you experienced things like long lines, broken machines or voter intimidation. Even if you’re not sure whether your issue rises to the level of reporting, please send it anyway; it’s the best way for us to find issues that might be widespread.