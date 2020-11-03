First, some links you might find handy:

SHAWNEE POLLS:

Lines were moving quickly late morning at The Academy at Shawnee.

In previous elections, voters used the entrance on Market Street. But polls were moved to the gymnasium on the 41st Street side of the school this year due to construction on the building.

Once voters arrived at the new entrance, they moved through the line in a matter of minutes. Kendra Clay, a 54-year-old Louisville native, said many of those she saw inside were young Black voters.

Clay said President Donald Trump is a “troublemaker,” and that she and the young Black voters she’s spoken with are hoping to vote him out of office.

“It’s just saying they’re fed up,” Clay said. “That’s what they’re saying. They’re fed up. There’s a lot of them in there that’s voting. So I’m very grateful for that.”

But Tkeyah Brown, a 23-year-old Black woman, said she is still trying to figure out where she stands politically. She said she has a variety of views that align with “different sides.” One issue she is firm on is her pro-life stance.

Brown said she feels politicians are too often using talking points to appease partisan lines instead of speaking to individual voters about specific issues.

“For me, that’s the hardest part of it all,” Brown said. “They’re just speaking to the party and not the issues as a whole. I feel like I have a lot of conservative views, but I’m also a social worker, so there’s a lot of Democratic views that I work by. It’s really hard.” -John Boyle

VOTING COMPLAINTS: The Office of the Attorney General has received 26 complaints today, as of 10:30 a.m., about issues at the polls.

Most Kentuckians voted early in-person or with absentee ballots, and the AG’s office has gotten 276 total complaints for the 2020 General election cycle, the office said today.

Most of the Election Day complaints are about electioneering. The attorney general’s reports don’t address whether the complaints have been verified. -Kate Howard

MORNING IN IROQUOIS PARK: Around 9 a.m., there were a few dozen people in line to vote at Iroquois High school.

Stephanie Wolf

David A. Anderson Sr. says he’s been at Iroquois High School since about 5:30 a.m., volunteering for a multi-organization effort to help voters get information that they need at the polling sites: “to make sure that everybody is really getting the access to cast their vote as easily as possible.”

When he arrived, there were people already lined up to vote, says Anderson, who is with the Louisville Urban League.

He stands at a table with information packages, masks and snack bars. Sitting next to him, wrapped in a blanket to stay warm, is Yvette DeLaGuardia, another volunteer “poll monitor,” as she describes it. She says they also wanted to make sure that there aren’t “any threats of manipulation or intimidation at the polls, that there are things like curb cuts for wheelchairs, different things like that.” They both say that things have been smooth today, with people in and out in 10 minutes or less.

Bridgette Duck, volunteering with the Kentucky Civic Engagement Table, says this is the first time she’s done something like this on Election Day.

“I think the importance of voting is so significant,” Duck says. “I’m out here for my kids, for people who came before me. We’re in crucial times and voting is a necessity… We’re most definitely standing on the backs [of people who came before us and couldn’t vote.]”

Lovetee, who declined to give her last name, isn’t leaving anything to chance and that’s why she opted to vote in-person on Election Day, rather than early voting or requesting an absentee ballot.

“I don’t want nobody telling me a story about we lost your mail or something like that,” she says, adding that it was a quick and easy process for her. “I’d rather do it in person than to mail it. People make mistakes. We are humans.”

She says it’s your duty to vote if you’re a citizen. “I feel like I did something today. I’m happy.”

Stephanie Wolf

Stan Vincent graduated from Iroquois High School in 1970 and says it was “pretty cool” to vote at his alma mater.

“I always vote on Election Day, never tried any early voting or [mail-in] ballot,” he says. “I was really happy with the way they’ve done it in here. It was really nice. I’m shocked.” -Stephanie Wolf