Louisville has officially hired Scott Satterfield as its head football coach.

The University of Louisville Athletic Association unanimously approved the hiring of the former Appalachian State coach on Tuesday. Satterfield, who received a six-year contract with a base annual salary of $1.625 million and another $1.625 million for media obligations, is scheduled to be introduced at a news conference later Tuesday at Cardinal Stadium.

Satterfield was hired nearly a week after Jeff Brohm said he was staying at Purdue. The 45-year-old Satterfield guided the Mountaineers to a 51-24 record with three bowl wins in six seasons.

Satterfield replaces Bobby Petrino, who was fired Nov. 11 after a 2-8 start to the fifth season of his second stint as coach. Lorenzo Ward lost the final two games as Louisville’s interim coach.

Satterfield will now compete in the Atlantic Coast Conference after leading App State’s successful transition from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Mountaineers are bound for the New Orleans Bowl against Middle Tennessee.