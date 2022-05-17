Polls are now open in Kentucky for the primary election.

Voters in Jefferson County can cast ballots today in the Republican, Democratic and non-partisan primaries — that last category is for judicial races — to choose the candidate that will represent them in the General Election in November. Kentucky does not have open primaries, so only voters registered by party can vote in their party’s primary.

Mike Reilly was one of the first voters to arrive at Jeffersontown High School. He came to vote after his morning workout. Reilly is voting in the Republican primary, and is most focused on the mayoral election. He says he thinks the next mayor needs to “prove downtown is safe,” after the demonstrations of 2020.

Ronald Palmer was working at Shawnee Arts and Culture Center on Tuesday morning. He’s been working at polling locations in his community for over a decade. He said the days are long, but enjoyable as he gets to catch up with neighbors.

It was a slow trickle of voters early Tuesday morning. Palmer said low early turnout has several factors.

“Normally when there’s a presidential election, it’s very very busy. I think with the early voting, that has done something to make it a short turnout, a small turnout.”

Voting resources

Check your precinct and polling location here. If you are in line by 6 p.m., state law says you must be allowed to vote.

You can view sample ballots here, and look up your Metro Council district by entering your address into LOJIC here.

Results

WFPL News will be covering primaries in Louisville and across Kentucky including notable primaries for U.S. Senate and House district seats. We’ll be updating this story with live results as they come in throughout the evening.

This story will be updated.