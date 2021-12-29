Louisville Metro has three Christmas tree drop-off locations where residents can get rid of those pine trees shedding their yuletide charm.

Residents with city curbside yard waste pickup can set their trees out on their regular collection day. The city asks that residents remove all the lights, tinsel and ornaments and do not put the tree in a plastic bag.

Louisville Metro is also accepting the trees at three locations Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Waste Reduction Center closes at 3 p.m. on Saturdays):

East District Recycling Center, 595 N. Hubbards Lane

Public Works Yard, 10500 Lower River Road (enter from Bethany Lane)

Waste Reduction Center, 636 Meriwether Avenue

All of the drop-off locations will close at 1 p.m. on Friday, New Year’s Eve, and will be closed Saturday, January 1 and Saturday, January 15.

The Hubbards Lane site will actually turn your tree to mulch that you can bring back home. You just need to bring something to haul it back in.

Louisville Metro will accept your desiccated Christmas wood through January 29th.