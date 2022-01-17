Jefferson County Public Schools will continue non-traditional instruction, or NTI, through Friday of this week.

District officials made the announcement Monday afternoon in an email to JCPS families. They cited low staff numbers due to COVID-19 as a determining factor.

“As of 2:15 p.m. today, we had 692 staff in isolation/quarantine due to COVID-19, about 30 more than last Sunday,” they wrote in the email. “This does not include staff who have approved absences for other reasons.”

Leaders said they hope to be back to in-person learning by Monday, Jan. 24.

Related Story JCPS superintendent discusses virtual learning, COVID surge

The district has only six NTI days left to use under a state law passed last year that limits the number of days Kentucky public school districts can move to online learning. Gov. Andy Beshear signed a bill into law last week that adds 10 “remote learning days” that districts can use for individual schools, classes or groups. Those days cannot be used district-wide.

JCPS will continue to distribute meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Here is a full list of schools where families can pick up breakfasts and lunches. Meals are available for anyone 18 and younger. You don’t have to be a JCPS student to receive a meal.