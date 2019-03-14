Jefferson County Public Schools are closed again Thursday, marking the sixth teacher ‘sickout’ day in the last two weeks.

Due to approximately a third of teachers being absent and the inability to safely cover a large number of classes with substitute teachers, all @JCPSKY schools will be closed Thurs., March 14, 2019. @YMCALouisville CEP “Snow Day” sites will be open: https://t.co/MOQkANl6zj pic.twitter.com/gOolNFWJ7n — JCPS (@JCPSKY) March 14, 2019

JCPS officials said Wednesday night that roughly a third of teachers called in sick for Thursday. Many of those teachers haven taken to the Capitol to protest various education bills before the Kentucky legislature.

But as WFPL’s Liz Schlemmer reported Wednesday, lawmakers say the final two education measures teachers have protested are very unlikely to move forward in the final days of the legislative session.

Bullitt County Schools are also closed Thursday because of high teacher absences.