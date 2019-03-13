Education
March 12, 2019

Jefferson County Public Schools are closed again Wednesday due to large numbers of teachers calling in sick — the fifth time in about two weeks.

As WFPL Education Reporter Liz Schlemmer has reported, there are several main bills that have drawn educators to the Capitol in protest. They include controversial measures to:

  • create a scholarship tax credit to support nonprofits that help send eligible students to private schools;
  • reorganize the makeup of the board of trustees that manages teacher pensions;
  • expand the powers of the JCPS Superintendent to have the final say in choosing principals for schools.

The latter bill passed both chambers of the General Assembly by Tuesday afternoon, and is headed to Gov. Matt Bevin for his signature.