Jefferson County Public Schools are closed again Wednesday due to large numbers of teachers calling in sick — the fifth time in about two weeks.

Due to approximately a third of teachers being absent and the inability to safely cover a large number of classes with substitute teachers, all @JCPSKY schools will be closed Wed., March 13, 2019.@YMCALouisville CEP “Snow Day” sites will be open: https://t.co/MOQkANl6zj. pic.twitter.com/TmNp59G7jS — JCPS (@JCPSKY) March 13, 2019

As WFPL Education Reporter Liz Schlemmer has reported, there are several main bills that have drawn educators to the Capitol in protest. They include controversial measures to:

create a scholarship tax credit to support nonprofits that help send eligible students to private schools;

reorganize the makeup of the board of trustees that manages teacher pensions;

expand the powers of the JCPS Superintendent to have the final say in choosing principals for schools.

The latter bill passed both chambers of the General Assembly by Tuesday afternoon, and is headed to Gov. Matt Bevin for his signature.