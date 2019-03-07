Jefferson County Public Schools will be closed Thursday after a significant number of teachers called in sick.

Due to significant teacher absences and the inability to safely cover a large number of classes with substitute teachers in many of our schools, all @JCPSKY schools will be closed Thurs., March 7, 2019. @YMCALouisville CEP “Snow Day” sites will be open: https://t.co/UsdQSyAqYF pic.twitter.com/hREoFNpnio — JCPS (@JCPSKY) March 7, 2019

This marks the third “sickout” in a week as teachers continue protesting at the Capitol over several pieces of pending legislation, including private school scholarship tax credits and a measure to change who manages the pension fund.

Oldham and Bullit counties also canceled school for Thursday because of significant teacher absences.

Gov. Matt Bevin reacted to the closures via Twitter Wednesday night: