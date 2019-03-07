Education Politics
March 6, 2019

Jefferson County Public Schools will be closed Thursday after a significant number of teachers called in sick.

This marks the third “sickout” in a week as teachers continue protesting at the Capitol over several pieces of pending legislation, including private school scholarship tax credits and a measure to change who manages the pension fund.

Oldham and Bullit counties also canceled school for Thursday because of significant teacher absences.

Gov. Matt Bevin reacted to the closures via Twitter Wednesday night:

 