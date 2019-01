Jefferson County Public Schools will be closed Thursday, January 31, the second day in a row. In a tweet sent out Wednesday afternoon, the district said neighborhood road conditions were the cause.

ALERT: Due to neighborhood road conditions, @JCPSKY schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. The make-up day will be Friday, March 29. pic.twitter.com/N1J6NmUDUW — JCPS (@JCPSKY) January 30, 2019

The makeup day will be March 29.