Beginning Monday, July 12, Jefferson County Public Schools is requiring students and staff who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks inside school buildings.

In a letter to JCPS families posted on the district’s website Sunday, officials said they are following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Our concern for our students, our families and our staff has been at the center of every decision we have made connected to COVID-19. We have used, and will continue to use, guidance from state and national medical experts about the safest path forward,” the letter reads.

Masks will not be required while outside on JCPS property, according to the letter.

The updated policy will apply to students and staff on school buses during summer programming. Officials say the new mask policy will remain in effect for the next few weeks.

The JCPS Board is scheduled to vote at its July 27 meeting on whether the district will require masks for the start of the 2021-22 school year.