Jefferson County Public Schools will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics at 24 school sites for 5 to 11-year-olds following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s approval to use the Pfizer vaccine on people in that age range.

According to Eva Stone, JCPS manager of district health, the newly approved age group accounts for more than 48,000 students. That’s more than half of the entire district, Stone said.

Clinic details:

First doses available Nov. 13 and 14

Each day will have two sessions available 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Second doses available Dec. 4 and 5

The district will work with laboratory diagnostic company SphereDX to run the clinic sites.

“We’ll focus on providing the vaccine to newly eligible students age 5 to 11, but we will also vaccinate older students as well at that time at those 24 clinics,” JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said.

Pollio also said that eligible district employees and students’ family members will be able to get their Pfizer booster shots at the clinics.

While walk-in appointments will be available, they are limited. Families can register online. Here’s a full list of vaccination clinic sites.

JCPS officials said getting as many children vaccinated as possible is the best way to sustain in-person learning.