Officials say a Kentucky school bus has overturned on Interstate 64, injuring some students and shutting down westbound lanes of the roadway.

Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan told WDRB-TV that 21 students were on the bus Tuesday morning and some were injured, though how many and the extent of the injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

TV video from the scene showed the bus on its side in a grassy area near the highway surrounded by emergency vehicles. Louisville Metro Police were investigating. No further information was immediately released.