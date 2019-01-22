Jefferson County Public Schools will open two hours later than usual on Tuesday, as the school system continues to work to clear snow and ice left from Saturday night’s storm.

ALERT: @JCPSKY schools will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. During a two-hour delay, a reminder that school bus stop pick-up times are also altered by two hours. There is no transportation only for JCPS Early Childhood (@JCPSEARLY) programs. pic.twitter.com/pizMOxClR4 — JCPS (@JCPSKY) January 22, 2019

Other schools operating on a delay include Greater Clark County and West Clark Community schools in Indiana and Henry County and Spencer County schools in Kentucky.