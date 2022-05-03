Several Jefferson County Public Schools students are being checked for injuries at area hospitals after their bus rolled over Tuesday morning.

Bus No. 2015 was carrying 21 students to duPont Manual High School and Noe Middle School, according to JCPS spokespeople. Contrary to initial reports, no students from Meyzeek Middle School were on board at the time of the accident.

JCPS spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said the bus hydroplaned and rolled over on Interstate Highway 64 West a little after 7 a.m.

First responders on the scene suggested all students should be checked out by medical personnel, she said.

“We have 17 students who are being checked out at local hospitals and at this point, I’m being told that none of the injuries are severe,” Callahan said at a news conference shortly before 9 a.m.

Callahan the bus driver is also “OK.”

Students were transported to three area hospitals: Norton Children’s Hospital downtown, Norton Children’s Medical Group on Brownsboro Road and Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital on Dutchmans Lane.

Callahan said Emergency Medical Services transported students to the hospitals. Some parents also arrived on the scene to take their children for evaluation, she said.

Callahan said parents and guardians can contact the schools where their children are enrolled to get more information. Principals have a list of students and the hospitals where they are receiving care, she said.

“We also have crisis communication team members heading to each of the hospitals right now to help out with families,” Callahan said.

The St. Matthews Police Department is investigating the accident.