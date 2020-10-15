Jefferson County Public Schools will not begin the phased-in return to the classroom planned for October 22, officials wrote in a letter to families Thursday evening.

“Like many of you, there is nothing we want more than to have students and staff back in our school buildings. But we won’t do that until we know it is safe for our students, their families and our employees,” a letter from the communications office reads.

JCPS had hoped to phase in students to in-person classes beginning with elementary schools this month. But, the district said after reviewing trends in coronavirus cases, officials do not believe it is possible yet to return safely.

“When we see a significant reduction in the number of cases, we will consult local and state health officials and make a determination about when we can safely return to in-person instruction,” the letter reads.

Jefferson County is listed as orange on the state’s coronavirus dashboard, with about 24 cases per 100,000 people, indicating “accelerated” spread. State health and education officials recommend only moving to in-person classes if a county is green or yellow.

The school board will hear more details about a possible return at its meeting next Tuesday, Oct. 20. For now, schools will continue in nontraditional instruction, or NTI.