Jefferson County Public Schools is hosting a public forum Thursday night at Male High School. Residents will have a chance to hear from JCPS staff on a variety of topics and provide feedback, including on the naming of new schools.

The district holds regular forums throughout the year in which staff address issues most top of mind for community members. Thursday’s forum features presentations on three topics: facilities, naming new schools and the district’s new student assignment plan. JCPS spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said these are the topics they get the most questions about.

The district is in the midst of a building spree and has yet to select names for a proposed middle school and a new elementary school in Louisville’s West End.

District policy says school names “usually will be selected from the following” categories:

Prominent state, local, or national figures

Pioneers

Community leaders

Former school board members

Retired school leaders and/or teachers

Donors of school property

Geographic areas

Callahan said the facilities presentation will focus on the district’s 10-year plan for building and renovating. The student assignment presentation will address changes JCPS is making to how it assigns students to schools. JCPS refers to this new plan as the “School Choice Plan,” in a nod to the additional school options it gives to students in the West End and downtown areas.

The forum at Male High School begins at 6 p.m. and will last about an hour. The board will hear public comment after the presentations.