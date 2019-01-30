Due to the extremely cold temperatures and dangerous wind chill readings in the forecast, Jefferson County Public Schools has cancelled classes and all school activities across the district on Wednesday.

ALERT: Due to the forecast for dangerously cold wind chills, @JCPSKY schools will be closed and activities will be canceled on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. pic.twitter.com/A8TbHKN9mA — JCPS (@JCPSKY) January 29, 2019



The makeup day will be Thursday, March 28.

The University of Louisville’s classes and offices will also be closed.

UofL classes and offices are closed tomorrow, Jan. 30, 2019. Visit https://t.co/DM0UfTiKK2 for closings or delays of the practices or clinics. Dental School patients should call 502-852-5096. — University of Louisville (@uofl) January 30, 2019

Bellarmine and Spalding universities are also closed, as are Jefferson County Catholic Schools and numerous other school systems across the area.