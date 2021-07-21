Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk David Nicholson says he’s joining the race for Louisville mayor.

Nicholson has held his position in county government for 15 years. He announced his candidacy in a press release Wednesday morning, saying he made the decision to run after attending the recent National Association of Counties annual conference in Maryland. One focus was public safety.

He said the conference left him with a renewed interest in helping Louisville to address its ongoing gun violence crisis.

“I have dedicated my public career, indeed my life, working with and listening to Louisvillians, their concerns about our city, and their hopes for Louisville’s future,” Nicholson wrote in the release. “I know this will be a difficult journey, as the issues facing our city are daunting; but I am excited and believe it’s the right thing to do for all of us – our families, our friends and our neighbors.”

The city has seen 108 criminal homicides so far this year, compared to 71 at this time last year. Louisville is on track to pass the record number of murders set last year.

Nicholson said he also wants to focus his campaign on breaking down barriers for city residents and providing “the opportunity for everyone to prosper.”

He joins an already crowded field of candidates, including Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf, 21c Hotels CEO Craig Greenberg, activist Shameka Parrish-Wright, funeral home owner Anthony Oxendine and Rev. Tim Findley Jr.

Mayor Greg Fischer is term-limited, so this will be the first time in more than a decade that his name won’t be on the ballot. The mayoral primaries will be held on May, 17 2022.